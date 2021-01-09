This study, based on experimental testing data, shows significant and robust discrimination on the grounds of motor disability (being in a wheelchair) in the accounting professions in the Paris region. Being in a wheelchair reduces the probability of obtaining a positive callback from an employer by 17,3 percentage points based on a request for information regarding a vacant position. This discrimination is found to be higher in establishments with less than 20 employees, which are not subject to the obligation to employ 6% of disabled workers. Nonetheless, it remains high in establishments with 20 or more employees subject to this legal framework, which reveals the insufficient effectiveness of this public policy. It is also higher in the private sector and for women with disabilities.