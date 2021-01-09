Cette étude réalisée sur données expérimentales de testing met en évidence une discrimination significative et robuste au motif d’un handicap moteur (être en fauteuil roulant) dans les métiers de la comptabilité en Île-de-France. Être en fauteuil roulant réduirait de 17,3 points de pourcentage la probabilité d’obtenir une réponse positive de la part de l’employeur à une demande d’information sur un poste vacant. Cette discrimination, bien que plus élevée dans les établissements de moins de 20 salariés non assujettis à l’obligation d’employer 6 % de travailleurs handicapés, reste forte dans les établissements de 20 salariés et plus, soumis à ce cadre légal, ce qui révèle l’efficacité insuffisante de cette politique publique. Elle est également plus importante dans le secteur privé et pour les femmes en situation de handicap.
Discrimination in Access to Employment Due to Motor Disability, in the Paris Region
This study, based on experimental testing data, shows significant and robust discrimination on the grounds of motor disability (being in a wheelchair) in the accounting professions in the Paris region. Being in a wheelchair reduces the probability of obtaining a positive callback from an employer by 17,3 percentage points based on a request for information regarding a vacant position. This discrimination is found to be higher in establishments with less than 20 employees, which are not subject to the obligation to employ 6% of disabled workers. Nonetheless, it remains high in establishments with 20 or more employees subject to this legal framework, which reveals the insufficient effectiveness of this public policy. It is also higher in the private sector and for women with disabilities.