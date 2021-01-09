CAIRN.INFO : Matières à réflexion
2021/1
Depuis les années 1990, nous assistons à une prise de conscience par les pouvoirs publics et la société civile de la nécessité d’améliorer l’inclusion des personnes en situation de handicap. Cela s’est traduit par sa prise en compte croissante dans les programmes politiques, dans le domaine législatif, dans les travaux de recherche en économie ou encore dans les médias. De nombreux pays ont instauré un cadre juridique visant à favoriser l’accès à l’emploi des personnes en situation de handicap. Les politiques publiques mises en place peuvent être regroupées en deux types. D’un côté, est prohibée toute forme de discrimination en raison du handicap. Par exemple, le manque d’aménagements raisonnables pour l’adaptation des conditions de recrutement et/ou de travail aux travailleurs handicapés est considéré comme un acte discriminatoire. Les politiques anti-discrimination ont notamment été instaurées aux États-Unis en 1991 avec l’Americans with Disabilities Act et au Royaume-Uni en 1995 avec le Disability Discrimination Act. Les politiques de quota, quant à elles, imposent un taux d’emploi minimum de travailleurs handicapés. Elles sont principalement mises en place dans les pays asiatiques et européens. Par ailleurs, de nombreux pays, principalement européens, ont adopté ces deux politiques conjointement. C’est notamment le cas de la France.
En France, tout établissement privé ou public d’au moins 20 salariés depuis plus de trois ans a l’obligation d’employer au minimum 6 % de travailleurs handicapé…

Résumé

Français

Cette étude réalisée sur données expérimentales de testing met en évidence une discrimination significative et robuste au motif d’un handicap moteur (être en fauteuil roulant) dans les métiers de la comptabilité en Île-de-France. Être en fauteuil roulant réduirait de 17,3 points de pourcentage la probabilité d’obtenir une réponse positive de la part de l’employeur à une demande d’information sur un poste vacant. Cette discrimination, bien que plus élevée dans les établissements de moins de 20 salariés non assujettis à l’obligation d’employer 6 % de travailleurs handicapés, reste forte dans les établissements de 20 salariés et plus, soumis à ce cadre légal, ce qui révèle l’efficacité insuffisante de cette politique publique. Elle est également plus importante dans le secteur privé et pour les femmes en situation de handicap.

English

Discrimination in Access to Employment Due to Motor Disability, in the Paris Region

This study, based on experimental testing data, shows significant and robust discrimination on the grounds of motor disability (being in a wheelchair) in the accounting professions in the Paris region. Being in a wheelchair reduces the probability of obtaining a positive callback from an employer by 17,3 percentage points based on a request for information regarding a vacant position. This discrimination is found to be higher in establishments with less than 20 employees, which are not subject to the obligation to employ 6% of disabled workers. Nonetheless, it remains high in establishments with 20 or more employees subject to this legal framework, which reveals the insufficient effectiveness of this public policy. It is also higher in the private sector and for women with disabilities.

Plan

  1. La discrimination dans l’accès à l’emploi en raison du handicap : un survol de la littérature
  2. Méthode empirique
    1. Présentation de la méthode du testing
    2. Réalisation de deux vagues de testing
  4. Protocole expérimental de collecte des données
    1. Présentation des candidats fictifs et des différences entre les deux vagues de testing
    2. Protocole
    3. Composition de l’échantillon
  6. Statistiques descriptives
  7. Vérifications économétriques et discussion des résultats
    1. Stratégie d’estimation
    2. Mise en évidence d’une discrimination significative en raison du handicap moteur
    3. Caractérisation des discriminations : vérification des hypothèses
      1. Vérification de l’hypothèse n°1 : « La discrimination à l’embauche en raison du handicap moteur est plus élevée dans le secteur privé que dans le secteur public »
      2. Vérification de l’hypothèse n°2 : « La discrimination à l’embauche en raison du handicap moteur est plus élevée dans les établissements de moins de 20 salariés que dans les établissements de 20 salariés et plus »
      3. Vérification de l’hypothèse n°3 : « La discrimination à l’embauche en raison du handicap moteur est plus élevée dans les emplois de comptables qualifiés »
      4. Vérification de l’hypothèse n°4 : « La discrimination à l’embauche en raison du handicap moteur est plus importante chez les femmes »
      5. Vérification de l’hypothèse n°5 : « La discrimination à l’embauche en raison du handicap moteur est plus importante lorsque les deux candidats envoient une candidature de bonne qualité plutôt qu’une candidature de moins bonne qualité. »
      6. Vérification de l’évolution des discriminations entre les deux vagues de testing
  9. Conclusion

Auteur

Naomie Mahmoudi
Naomie Mahmoudi est actuellement doctorante en 2ème année en Sciences économiques.
Adresse : 2 allée Jean Renoir, 93160 Noisy-le-Grand
naomie.mahmoudi@univ-eiffel.fr
Cette publication est la plus récente de l'auteur sur Cairn.info.
Mis en ligne sur Cairn.info le 12/08/2021
https://doi.org/10.3917/rfe.211.0141
